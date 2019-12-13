Head of European diplomacy does not support ban on Schengen visas for Russians

Head of European diplomacy Josep Borrel stated that he doesn't support banning the issue of Schengen visas to Russian citizens. This issue is heatedly discussed by the European Commission. The problem has literally split united Europe. The Baltic States, the Finns and the Swedes are fiercely in favor of banning or limiting the issuance of visas. Germany is against it, as well as states that profit from tourism, such as Crete and Greece. A decision at the EU level can only be taken unanimously, but there is no chance. However, it is likely that some countries of the Union, following the example of Latvia and Finland, will impose such a ban. The Russian side promises mirror measures, and also points out that the denial of visas is a violation of human rights. In addition, it is a form of isolation that will divide the Old World with a new Iron Curtain.