3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
FSB of Russia about terrorist attack in Moscow: Washington, London and Kiev are involved in the massacre
The head of the FSB of Russia shared the first information about who is behind the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall". According to Alexander Bortnikov, the customer has not yet been identified, but Washington, London and Kiev are involved in the massacre. Despite the fact that the terrorist attack was prepared by radical Islamists, it was the special services of Ukraine that assisted it.
Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Russian Federal Security Service:
The gangsters intended to go abroad, precisely to the territory of Ukraine. According to our preliminary operational information, they were waiting for them there. They were preparing a window. Now this information is being finalized, of course, I don't want to be unsubstantiated. And I'll let you in on a little secret: they wanted to be greeted as heroes on the other side.
Bortnikov also noted that at the moment 11 people have been detained in the case of the terrorist attack. Active work is being carried out with them. At the same time, the circle of identified accomplices who took part in the preparation of the attack will expand as the investigation progresses
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All