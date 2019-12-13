The head of the FSB of Russia shared the first information about who is behind the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall". According to Alexander Bortnikov, the customer has not yet been identified, but Washington, London and Kiev are involved in the massacre. Despite the fact that the terrorist attack was prepared by radical Islamists, it was the special services of Ukraine that assisted it.

Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Russian Federal Security Service:

The gangsters intended to go abroad, precisely to the territory of Ukraine. According to our preliminary operational information, they were waiting for them there. They were preparing a window. Now this information is being finalized, of course, I don't want to be unsubstantiated. And I'll let you in on a little secret: they wanted to be greeted as heroes on the other side.