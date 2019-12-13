Almost the entire territory of the LNR is liberated, the remaining settlements are taken in the ring. This was announced by the head of the republic Leonid Pasechnik. Since 10 a.m., the Russian military declared a ceasefire and opened humanitarian corridors from four cities: Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy, and Mariupol, so that civilians could quietly evacuate to safety. However, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister called this option unacceptable and summarized: "Ukrainian citizens will not want to go to the Russian territory”.



Vereshchuk asked the presidents of France and the United States, as well as the British prime minister, to help open "real" humanitarian corridors. In the meantime, AFU forces continue to hold people as human shields. "In Mariupol, they opened fire on DNR fighters from behind 150 civilians," the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Four people were killed and five more civilians were wounded.



German Foreign Ministry: NATO will not close airspace over Ukraine



However, they also use ordinary people for propaganda videos. In one of them, children ask NATO to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine. This is reported by the Mir telegram channel. Apparently, they are aimed at the Western audience. But the German Foreign Ministry is sure that "NATO will not agree to close the airspace over Ukraine, it would mean entering into a military conflict with Russia, which would endanger the lives of millions of Europeans." By the way, Greek residents are unhappy with NATO's military policy in the world. As a sign of protest, protesters in Thessaloniki burned the flag of the North Atlantic Alliance.



Meanwhile the US and NATO keep pumping weapons into Ukraine. According to the New York Times, in less than a week they have provided Kiev with more than 17,000 anti-tank weapons. At the same time, Poland will not yet send fighter jets to Ukraine and will not give permission to use its airfields. British mercenaries also continue to arrive. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, 20,000 want to take part in the war. And rapists and murderers are still being released from Ukrainian prisons. A few hours ago, Zelensky in his latest address called for new sanctions, a boycott of Russian exports and imports!



Lithuania is being strengthened as well. Additional armored vehicles, artillery and air defense units will soon be moved into the country. According to the U.S. Secretary of State, 400 U.S. troops will arrive in the country.



