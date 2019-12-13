PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IAEA Head: Nuclear safety situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP extremely unstable

The nuclear safety situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is extremely unstable. This was stated by the head of the IAEA.

This morning the plant lost its external power supply. Specialists had to connect the plant to backup power. Against this background Raphael Grossi appealed to the parties to the conflict to conclude an agreement to protect the plant.

The Washington Post says that the head of the IAEA is currently developing an action plan, but Kiev does not want to enter into any negotiations. This is evidenced by leaked Pentagon documents.

