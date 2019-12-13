Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi: Beijing will not stand idly by in relation to conflict in Ukraine

Beijing will by no means escalate the conflict in Ukraine, but at the same time does not want to observe it from the outside, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a conversation with EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York. He said the negative impact of the conflict is becoming more and more serious and called a cease-fire and peaceful resolution the main priorities. The foreign minister stressed that "China will not be an indifferent observer and moreover will not pour oil on the fire, but will continue to play its role."



"At the same time, we support the EU and leading European countries to continue active mediation and make every effort to achieve peace," Wang Yi said.



