The U.S. authorities knew about the preparation of sabotage on the gas pipelines "Nord Stream" - this was stated by the Polish foreign Minister. Washington had preliminary information, and this case was not prevented.

Sikorski does not hide his attitude to the sabotage of gas pipelines. In September 2022, while still not holding the post of foreign minister, he wrote in the social network X - under the photo from the accident site comment: "A small thing, but nice. Thank you, USA." And later he posted a quote from US President Joe Biden, who threatened to destroy Nord Stream-2, on his profile.