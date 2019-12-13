3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russian Foreign Minister speaks about current situation in region and the world
The Washington administration's obsessive fear of the United States for the fate of Ukraine is not incidental. Several US bio-chemical laboratories are located in the territory of Ukraine. And the U.S. would like to keep their developments secret from the general public, said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov.
We have data that the Pentagon is very much concerned about the fate of chemical and biological facilities in Ukraine. The Pentagon has been very active in building two biological military laboratories in Ukraine and developing pathogens there, in Kiev and Odessa. Now they're worried that they're going to lose control of these laboratories.
The West demonstratively talks about having nuclear weapons, says the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Talking about nuclear war is carried out to keep the whole European and American public in suspense, and, thus, to support Russophobia. Sanctions are also a tool of economic warfare. However, as Lavrov said, today they are a kind of a tax on independence.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All