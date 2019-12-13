3.42 RUB
Head of Zelensky's office says critical moment for Ukraine arrives
The critical moment is coming for Ukraine against the background of a shortage of weapons in the Ukrainian army and ongoing discussions in the American Congress on the allocation of an aid package for Kiev. This was stated by the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, writes TASS.
"I very much hope that the bill to allocate US aid to Ukraine will be passed this month because Ukraine is approaching a critical moment," he said in an interview with Politico. Yermak said Ukraine, in particular, "critically needs" additional air defense systems, as well as missiles for Patriot air defense systems.
"The problem for us is time. I want to emphasize that this is a critical moment. It is very important that the US aid package was approved this month," he reiterated.
The U.S. administration has previously submitted to Congress a request for supplemental budget appropriations in fiscal year 2024, which began in the U.S. on Oct. 1, primarily to assist Israel and Ukraine, as well as to counter the PRC and Russian Federation in the Asia-Pacific region. In total, the executive branch, led by President Joe Biden, would like to receive about $106 billion for these purposes. The further fate of the request and alternative bills remains unclear. Some Republicans in the House and Senate have spoken out in recent months against the continuation of the bill.
