Head of Zelensky's office says critical moment for Ukraine arrives

The critical moment is coming for Ukraine against the background of a shortage of weapons in the Ukrainian army and ongoing discussions in the American Congress on the allocation of an aid package for Kiev. This was stated by the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, writes TASS.

"I very much hope that the bill to allocate US aid to Ukraine will be passed this month because Ukraine is approaching a critical moment," he said in an interview with Politico. Yermak said Ukraine, in particular, "critically needs" additional air defense systems, as well as missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

"The problem for us is time. I want to emphasize that this is a critical moment. It is very important that the US aid package was approved this month," he reiterated.