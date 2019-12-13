Head of Pentagon allows military clash between NATO and Russia

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin warned that in case of Ukraine's defeat in the current conflict, a military confrontation between NATO and Russia may begin. He said this at a hearing in the House of Representatives, writes BELTA.

According to the minister, if Ukraine is defeated, NATO is likely to start a confrontation with Russia. Austin also expressed concern over reports of Russian troops advancing on the front.

There is growing discussion in the West about the possibility of a direct armed conflict between NATO and Russia. Moscow says NATO is seeking confrontation and believes that further expansion of the alliance will not improve Europe's security. At the same time, the Kremlin notes that Russia is not a threat to NATO countries, but will respond to actions that could be dangerous to its interests. Russia is ready for dialogue on equal terms, but calls on the West to abandon militarization of the continent.