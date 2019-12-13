Head of "Lithuanian Railways" resigns because of situation with transit of Belaruskali fertilizers

The CEO of Lithuanian Railways Mantas Bartuska resigned in connection with the situation with the transit of fertilizers of Belaruskali. This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of the railway company. The scandal around Belaruskali flared up after the introduction of another package of sanctions by the United States. The Lithuanian authorities can't break the contract with the Belarusian supplier because of the threat of serious legal action and fines of hundreds of millions of euros. Due to the inability to solve the situation, the resignation of Prime Minister of Lithuania is not ruled out. The Minister of Communications and Transports has already applied for resignation. The head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry took a similar step.



