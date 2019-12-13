AFU commander-in-chief accused of preparing raise white flag

An MP from the party "Servant of the people" accused the AFU commander-in-chief in preparation for raising the white flag. Syrsky, according to Maryana Bezugla, agrees to a ceasefire and surrender. In addition, the commander-in-chief, in her opinion, does not believe in the victory of Ukraine. Also the politician added: Syrsky made decisions on the rotation of AFU units, despite the objections of commanders, as a result, the defense was broken. The Commander-in-Chief himself has not yet reacted to the accusations in any way, however, as well as other Ukrainian politicians.