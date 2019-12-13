PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

AFU commander-in-chief accused of preparing raise white flag

An MP from the party "Servant of the people" accused the AFU commander-in-chief in preparation for raising the white flag. Syrsky, according to Maryana Bezugla, agrees to a ceasefire and surrender. In addition, the commander-in-chief, in her opinion, does not believe in the victory of Ukraine. Also the politician added: Syrsky made decisions on the rotation of AFU units, despite the objections of commanders, as a result, the defense was broken. The Commander-in-Chief himself has not yet reacted to the accusations in any way, however, as well as other Ukrainian politicians.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All