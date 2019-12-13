3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
AFU commander-in-chief accused of preparing raise white flag
An MP from the party "Servant of the people" accused the AFU commander-in-chief in preparation for raising the white flag. Syrsky, according to Maryana Bezugla, agrees to a ceasefire and surrender. In addition, the commander-in-chief, in her opinion, does not believe in the victory of Ukraine. Also the politician added: Syrsky made decisions on the rotation of AFU units, despite the objections of commanders, as a result, the defense was broken. The Commander-in-Chief himself has not yet reacted to the accusations in any way, however, as well as other Ukrainian politicians.
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
