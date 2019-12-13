3.42 RUB
Heads of diplomatic missions of former Soviet republics in Brussels speak out against trampling of historical truth
An appeal against the falsification of history was uttered 80 years after the beginning of the war. Heads of diplomatic missions of former republics of the USSR in Brussels spoke out against the suppression of historical truth. On this special day for the memory of our nations, the diplomats strongly condemned attempts to rewrite history, to revive Nazism, erasing historical monuments to the deeds of liberators from the face of the earth. The entire international community including the ambassadors of the post-Soviet states calls for honest and fair assessment of the past and present, and for a united effort to build a world without wars and conflicts.
