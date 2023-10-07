Egyptian and Russian foreign ministers call to end to escalation at Gaza Strip

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a telephone conversation emphasized the need to stop the escalation against the Gaza Strip and clashes between the Palestinians and Israel, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

According to the statement, Shoukry held a telephone conversation with Lavrov on Saturday in connection with the escalation between the Palestinians and Israel.

"The ministers emphasized the need to immediately stop the current escalation against the Gaza Strip and the violent clashes between the Palestinian and Israeli sides," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.