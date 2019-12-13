PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BRICS Foreign Ministers meet in Nizhny Novgorod

In Nizhny Novgorod started a meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS member countries. A group of states friendly to Russia that are not members of the association have also been invited to the forum. The Belarusian delegation was among the first guests. June 11, Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech with the position of Belarus on the prospects of cooperation between the country and BRICS.

As stated earlier, Belarus is ready to offer “sustainable economic development, the creation of fairer alternatives to payment systems. By the way, Belarus' application for BRICS membership is considered as a priority. Turkey also announced about the possibility of joining the association.

