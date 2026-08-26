Global Birth Rate Falls below Population Replacement Level

Humanity is on the brink of a major demographic crisis. According to a major American study, the global fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level of 2.2 children per woman.

The decline is occurring rapidly in all regions of the world, including Africa, where fertility rates were initially high.

Such a massive decline has never been recorded—not during world wars, not during major epidemics. If the current trend continues, the global population will peak at around 9 billion people by 2056, after which it will begin to decline. This is significantly lower than UN estimates.