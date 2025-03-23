Global Debt Surpasses $100 Trillion

As of the beginning of 2025, global debt has exceeded a staggering $100 trillion, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Experts emphasize that the issue lies not in the sheer amount, which has previously been higher, but in the cost of borrowing. This is what renders debt servicing burdensome for many borrowers.

Indeed, the expenses of numerous governments for interest payments on their borrowings have surged beyond 3% of their GDP, exceeding their defense spending. Today, interest expenses globally are at their highest level in two decades. This is occurring against a backdrop of rising expenditures across many nations for defense, social projects, disaster relief, and various other priorities.