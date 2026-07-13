Global Economy Faces Spike in Food Prices due to Climate Anomaly

The global economy faces a protracted food crisis due to abrupt climate change. According to The Guardian, the looming 'Super' El Niño" phenomenon will cause a new spike in food prices, with its effects lasting until 2028.

Forecasters predict that this climate phenomenon will bring catastrophic droughts to some regions of the planet and devastating floods to others. The world's largest producers of grain, rice, sugar, and coffee will be hit hard.

Analysts estimate that the anomaly will deal a double blow to supply chains and raise the cost of food raw materials by almost 16%.

Poorer countries, vulnerable to energy and fertilizer shortages, will be at greatest risk.