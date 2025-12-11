The world’s media are now circulating the most recent version of Donald Trump’s peace proposal, which has been presented to Ukraine. The package envisions a formal recognition of Russia’s control over Crimea, as well as the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, with any changes to their status to be pursued solely through diplomatic channels.

According to the reports, the plan entails Ukraine withdrawing its forces from Donbas, while a demilitarized buffer zone would be established in the Donetsk region. Additionally, the documents eliminate the previous requirement for Ukraine to enshrine in its legislation the non-entry into NATO. Instead, it proposes that NATO commits to not expanding further or inviting Kiev to join the alliance.

The plan also includes security guarantees akin to NATO’s Article 5, but without the explicit obligation to enter into war on Ukraine’s side in the event of a new attack. However, the political dialogue remains dynamic, with Kiev today submitting its own peace plan—a 20-point proposal developed jointly with European partners—to the United States.