Global Military Spending to Rise by 10% in 2026

Global militarization is rising rapidly. World defense spending is set to increase by nearly 10% in 2026, rising from just under $3 trillion in 2025 to $3.3 trillion. Military experts have reached these conclusions by analyzing data on spending by NATO and national governments.

The United States spends the most on defense, with military outlays totaling $954 billion this year. All other NATO countries combined spend $550 billion.

The arms trade is also surging; Ukraine is the clear leader in terms of military procurement volume. India, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan also rank among the top arms importers.