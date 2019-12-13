PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Global Times: AFU attack on Kursk Region dashes hopes for peace talks

The attack of the AFU on the Kursk Region of Russia aggravates the conflict and ruins hopes for peace talks. Global Times writes about it.

The publication emphasizes: The United States has shown duplicity - continues to support Kiev financially and militarily, while claiming to supposedly "deter" the use of American weapons.

Washington's actions "contrary to the will of the world majority hinder efforts to establish a dialog and resolve the crisis," the material says.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that the strikes of the AFU with American weapons in the Kursk Region "fit into the policy of the United States".

