Global Times: AFU attack on Kursk Region dashes hopes for peace talks
The attack of the AFU on the Kursk Region of Russia aggravates the conflict and ruins hopes for peace talks. Global Times writes about it.
The publication emphasizes: The United States has shown duplicity - continues to support Kiev financially and militarily, while claiming to supposedly "deter" the use of American weapons.
Washington's actions "contrary to the will of the world majority hinder efforts to establish a dialog and resolve the crisis," the material says.
Earlier, the Pentagon said that the strikes of the AFU with American weapons in the Kursk Region "fit into the policy of the United States".
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
