Impossible Stupidity - Zakharova on Vajkule's words on irrelevance of monuments to heroes of Great Patriotic War

Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called Laima Vajkule's words on the expediency of the existence of monuments to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War silly and barbaric, BelTA informs.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded to the singer Vajkule about the monuments to Soviet soldiers in social networks, indicating that "such a thing can only be said out of sheer ignorance and inhuman malice. Or on purpose."

Zakharova said that the statements by Vajkule are an impossible stupidity, and a new record of inadequacy on the part of the singer.

Zakharova added that people who tear down monuments have always been considered barbarians. After all, the word "monument" comes from the word "memory," not "artistic value," said the diplomat.