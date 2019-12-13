3.42 RUB
Impossible Stupidity - Zakharova on Vajkule's words on irrelevance of monuments to heroes of Great Patriotic War
Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called Laima Vajkule's words on the expediency of the existence of monuments to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War silly and barbaric, BelTA informs.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded to the singer Vajkule about the monuments to Soviet soldiers in social networks, indicating that "such a thing can only be said out of sheer ignorance and inhuman malice. Or on purpose."
Zakharova said that the statements by Vajkule are an impossible stupidity, and a new record of inadequacy on the part of the singer.
Zakharova added that people who tear down monuments have always been considered barbarians. After all, the word "monument" comes from the word "memory," not "artistic value," said the diplomat.
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that only a person with "atrophied artistic taste" is able to say such things about the monuments to the soldiers-liberators from the Nazi invaders, which became significant symbols for millions of people.
