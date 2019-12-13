3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Farmers' anger does not subside in Europe: a protest breaks out in Spain, Polish farmers block checkpoints on border with Ukraine
Peasant anger does not subside in Europe. Despite threats from local police and some concessions from the authorities, Spanish farmers do not want to return to the fields. A spontaneous protest broke out in the city of Zaragoza. The protesters wanted to break into the palace, where the meeting of the government was held. However, law enforcers with batons stood in the way.
According to local media reports, one of the protesters was hospitalized after the police clashed with farmers.
Polish farmers block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine
The confrontation between Polish and Ukrainian farmers continues. On the eve it became known that the Poles stopped the passage of trucks through the checkpoint "Shehyni" on the border with Ukraine in both directions. In any case, free of charge. Ukrainian drivers have already accused their compatriots from Lviv of bribing Poles. It is alleged that those willing to pass through pay 250 dollars per car.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All