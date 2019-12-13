Farmers' anger does not subside in Europe: a protest breaks out in Spain, Polish farmers block checkpoints on border with Ukraine

Peasant anger does not subside in Europe. Despite threats from local police and some concessions from the authorities, Spanish farmers do not want to return to the fields. A spontaneous protest broke out in the city of Zaragoza. The protesters wanted to break into the palace, where the meeting of the government was held. However, law enforcers with batons stood in the way.

According to local media reports, one of the protesters was hospitalized after the police clashed with farmers.

Polish farmers block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine