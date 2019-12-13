Today is the year of the major shame in the history of the United States - fleeing from Afghanistan! On August 16, 2021, the day after the Taliban took control of the nation's capital, the U.S. troops who had vowed to defend Kabul, boarded the planes and hurried out of the troubled city. Before that, American diplomats did the same. They abandoned the torn Afghanistan, citing a quote for “the successful completion of the mission”. But the world sees that the flight of the American occupiers from Afghanistan has become a kind of starting point for the beginning of the collapse of the American military-political strategy.

A year ago, this shocking footage went around the world. Frightened not only by devastation, but also by panic uncertainty, Afghans died trying to cling to the landing gear of American aircraft. The remaining military units temporarily blockade Kabul airport as thousands of women and children languish under the merciless August sun in the hope of a promised evacuation. But they are hit by a monstrous terrorist attack.

There were nearly 200 dead, plus 13 U.S. soldiers who would later be declared heroes by the Biden administration.

Even when they were running away, Americans had time to kill. The order of the military command was to eliminate the terrorist of the Islamic State allegedly planning a new attack. On August 29, a Pentagon drone hit a target - ten Kabul civilians, including seven children, were killed. Washington just apologized for the mistake.

Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, expert of the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs: The prolonged American occupation infuriated the population and made the Taliban even more popular, which led to the events of last year, when the Americans had no time to evacuate their own citizens, let alone local allies, who tried to leave the country by grabbing the plane landing gear. Wild tragic pictures! Therefore, we must admit that this was indeed a major failure of the United States and NATO from an ideological point of view, the failure of the Western doctrine on the organization of society and the state and from the military point, as it showed the impotence of NATO solve certain problems, the readiness of the Alliance to flee even in front of a weaker and less armed enemy.

But thousands of people already died in Afghanistan before and continue to die now. Now they die due to an acute shortage of food and medicines. The country has a severe humanitarian crisis, and national funds - about $9 billion - are blocked in Western banks, mainly American banks.

America, with its sanctions, has been defeated here in Afghanistan. But America is once again trying to rehabilitate itself in the eyes of the world. Now they pretend that this is not Taliban money that America has frozen, but assistance to Afghans. But the money was never released.

They destroyed the homes of Afghans, made the children suffer from hunger and literally undressed them. Not only clothes, but also flour, butter, sugar, all food products are prohibitively expensive. There are a lot of difficulties, and there is no Afghan who can provide supplies for his family.

Of course, the West is in no hurry to accuse the US of organizing mass starvation. The head of the White House went on vacation on the eve of the shameful anniversary. But former President Donald Trump calls hard names. He recalled that the escape of the army from Afghanistan was the most shameful and humiliating event in the history of the United States.

There can be no talk of any responsibility at all: when they left, they left the Taliban with weapons worth more than eighty-five billion dollars. How is it managed - who knows it?

The future looks rather grey. We see that this is an abyss, and we are approaching the abyss even without a seat belt. Neil Turner, Director of the Norwegian Refugee Council for Afghanistan

While speaking about the current situation, we must admit that the Americans not only lost, but while fleeing Afghanistan, they actually set fire to it and left a huge heap of problems to its neighbors, a huge number of terrorist organizations in the territory of the country with a modern arms fleet. And now all of us who remain in this Western Hemisphere are forced to solve this problem that the Americans have created for us in 20 years. Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, expert of the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs