2024 race reborn. World media comment on Biden's withdrawal from presidential race

The announcement of US President Joe Biden about his decision to withdraw from the struggle for the chair of the White House host became one of the main topics in the world media. Thus, “New York Post” published on the front page a photo of Biden leaving the room and the inscription in large letters “THE END”. The publication writes that Vice President Kamala Harris quickly took control of the campaign. “The 2024 race is reborn,” the newspaper notes. CNN, citing an official, tells us that Biden's decision to drop out of the race is not due to any medical issues. The current White House host reviewed campaign data and made the decision.