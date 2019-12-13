3.42 RUB
2024 race reborn. World media comment on Biden's withdrawal from presidential race
The announcement of US President Joe Biden about his decision to withdraw from the struggle for the chair of the White House host became one of the main topics in the world media. Thus, “New York Post” published on the front page a photo of Biden leaving the room and the inscription in large letters “THE END”. The publication writes that Vice President Kamala Harris quickly took control of the campaign. “The 2024 race is reborn,” the newspaper notes. CNN, citing an official, tells us that Biden's decision to drop out of the race is not due to any medical issues. The current White House host reviewed campaign data and made the decision.
Nathan Daschle, former head of the US Democratic Governors Association:
I think people are happy that President Biden has made this decision. There was a lot of concern that he would not withdraw and continue in the race. And most people thought we were headed for disaster. So sincere respect and gratitude to Biden for making such a difficult decision.
The French newspaper Le Figaro writes that Joe Biden took the US by surprise with his announcement to withdraw from the campaign.
