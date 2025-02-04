3.44 RUB
Google abandoned its principle of non-use of AI for weaponization
CNBC Channel is drawing attention to the fact that Google has abandoned its principle of not using artificial intelligence for military purposes.
The company has updated their AI Principles on the website- including removing from the list a point stated that the tech giant will not engage in weapons and technologies that directly or indirectly harm people and are used for surveillance. The new version also says Google "will act where they believe that the benefits substantially outweigh the forecasted risks and weaknesses."
Several Google employees expressed their concern regarding change in the company's policy without prior discussion with staff and public.