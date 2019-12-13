Google is actively cleaning up its information space. The company has cut traffic for most Russian media and especially for news agencies. The drop in the number of clicks was about 90%, and at times reaches almost 100%. As a result, readers and viewers are encouraged to use information products of Western production or structures that are maintained on American or European grants. Considering that Google has also shut down Russian state media channels on YouTube, the Western news consumer has a one-sided and even extremely distorted picture of reality, in which, for example, it is possible to sell a Ukrainian army attack in Donetsk, where two dozen people were killed, as shelling of Kiev by Russian units.