US government debt may become unmanageable

The US economy is under the threat of unmanageable growth of the national debt. Bloomberg notes: the debt of the U.S. federal government will grow from 97% of GDP last year to 116% in 10 years, which is even higher than during World War II. At the same time, the real prospects are probably worse.

Specialists believe that the crisis may start unexpectedly, and this will lead to depletion of funds in trust funds or social insurance. And against the background of a budget deficit, the country will simply lose the ability to manage its debts.

