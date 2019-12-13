Russian State Duma passes bill banning LGBT propaganda in first reading

The need to confront hybrid warfare and protect children from the influence of Western tendencies has become extremely relevant. Russia's State Duma has passed in its first reading a bill banning propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations in the country, including in the media, books, advertisements, movies and the Internet. The bill introduces administrative responsibility for propaganda of LGBT, pedophilia and gender reassignment among children and adults.

Fines of up to 400 thousand Russian rubles for citizens, up to 800 thousand for officials for LGBT propaganda ere envisaged as well as u to 5 million rubles or suspension of activities for up to 90 days for legal entities. At the same time, administrative expulsion from Russia is envisaged for foreigners in case of violation of the law.