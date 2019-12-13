3.42 RUB
Preparedness for unplanned military action: Poland issues navigational warning for pilots
Warsaw is intensifying military activity on the eastern border. The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has issued a navigation warning for pilots in the border areas with Belarus, Russia and Ukraine as well as in the section of the Baltic Sea east of Gdansk. The decision is explained by possible "unplanned military actions related to state security. It is explained that the possible intensification of military aviation activity in the eastern region will be a response to the threatening situation on the eastern border.
The warning will be in effect from February 5 to May 5.
