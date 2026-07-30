The notorious bill on “hellish” sanctions will remain stuck in the walls of the American Congress for a long time, Politico reports.

Early this week the document underwent rapid coordination and approval in the upper chamber precisely on the day of the funeral of Lindsey Graham — the author of the law. However, its further fate is unclear. The lower chamber of Congress has gone on recess, so it will take up the issue of the “hellish” sanctions no earlier than September.

Even in that case, the document — which gives US President Donald Trump the right to impose duties of 100% on goods of countries that cooperate with Russia and Iran — contains many points that require legal and economic elaboration.