Green Cards, Not Passports: U.S. Tries to Recast Citizenship for Children of Embassy Staff

The Trump administration is preparing to tighten birthright citizenship rules for children whose parents serve foreign governments. A Department of Homeland Security notice to that effect was published on September 4 in the Federal Register, the official compilation of U.S. government documents, TASS reported.

Under existing U.S. law, children of foreign diplomats born in the United States do not acquire citizenship by birth. They may, however, register as lawful permanent residents. In its notice, DHS argues that an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on August 6 should extend the same treatment to any child who, at birth, has no American parent and at least one parent classified as a “foreign government employee.”

That category, the department says, would cover not only diplomats but also certain staff of foreign embassies and consulates and employees of some international organizations. The notice is scheduled for official publication on September 9.

DHS contends the new rules should take effect as of September 4. At the same time, the department says it will not, for now, change the way U.S. citizenship is granted. A federal district court in Maryland issued an order on September 2 temporarily blocking enforcement of Trump’s directive, concluding that it conflicts with a Supreme Court ruling. In June, the nation’s highest court struck down an earlier Trump order that likewise sought to restrict citizenship by birth.