Greenland asks for support in maintaining international order

Greenland is asking the UK for help in its defense and curbing Trump's ambitions. Greenland considers the White House incumbent's rhetoric a direct threat to the island's future.

Greenland's Minister of Business and Energy, according to Politico, spoke in London and stated that Greenland needs the support of its allies, as Trump is once again talking about seizing the island by any means necessary. She emphasized that Greenlanders feel betrayed, as they have always believed their cooperation is essential to the United States.