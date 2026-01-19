Greenland Conflict Could Prompt Europe to Sell Off US Securities

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ba5fd9d-daf9-4b96-b396-ccdd73f9350d/conversions/42541b8c-2f1e-4815-bf63-7c2f508660c9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ba5fd9d-daf9-4b96-b396-ccdd73f9350d/conversions/42541b8c-2f1e-4815-bf63-7c2f508660c9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ba5fd9d-daf9-4b96-b396-ccdd73f9350d/conversions/42541b8c-2f1e-4815-bf63-7c2f508660c9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1ba5fd9d-daf9-4b96-b396-ccdd73f9350d/conversions/42541b8c-2f1e-4815-bf63-7c2f508660c9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The conflict over Greenland could prompt Europe to sell off US securities en masse. This would trigger a real storm in the global economy, Bloomberg warns.

It clarifies that Europe is the US's largest creditor: European countries own approximately $8 trillion in US bonds and stocks, almost twice the amount of the rest of the world combined.