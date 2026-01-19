3.72 BYN
Greenland Conflict Could Prompt Europe to Sell Off US Securities
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The conflict over Greenland could prompt Europe to sell off US securities en masse. This would trigger a real storm in the global economy, Bloomberg warns.
It clarifies that Europe is the US's largest creditor: European countries own approximately $8 trillion in US bonds and stocks, almost twice the amount of the rest of the world combined.
The publication noted that during the trade war launched by US President Donald Trump last spring, Japan already used a similar tool by dumping US securities. Analysts estimate that this was the main reason for Trump's decision to suspend the sharply increased tariffs.