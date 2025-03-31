The U.S. will not get Greenland. The island decides future for its own. It is necessary to show the American president clearly, distinctly and calmly the futility of this plan, said the new Prime Minister of the self-governing Danish territory Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

But this is more difficult because such a protest will not be taken into account in Washington. There are no friends, only interests. And this is evidenced by U.S. relations with Japan, according to Jesse Watters, a U.S. political observer and anchor.

“If we have to burn down a few bridges with Denmark to take Greenland. We’re big boys. We dropped a-bomb on Japan and now they are our top ally in the Pacific. We may have to burn a bridge to build a big, beautiful new one to the next generation. America is not handcuffed by history."

Jesse Watters, political commentator and host of Fox News Channel (USA)

"We're not in high school. We don't need friends. Every country puts their interests first, and when our interests align, we can do business. And when they don't - that's life,"- the news anchor told.