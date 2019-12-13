3.40 RUB
Greece opposes 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
Greece followed the example of Hungary and blocked the 11th package of the EU sanctions against Russia, which, according to the plans of the European Commission, should impose restrictions on companies from third countries, which ignore the EU's restrictive measures, and increase trade with Russia, BelTA wrote.
Both countries require Ukraine to remove their companies, against which Kiev has imposed restrictions, from the Ukrainian sanctions list. Until Kiev meets these demands, Athens and Budapest intend to block the 11th package of sanctions, which has to be approved by the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU.
