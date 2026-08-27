The United Nations is demonstrating a complete inability to resolve the world’s most acute conflicts — that is the statement made by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. According to him, today the UN is present everywhere except in those places where its intervention is truly necessary to save human lives.

“The first thing that strikes the eye when we look at the list or the map of world conflicts is, unfortunately, that they have a common denominator: the UN is absent from the solution or settlement of the most acute of these conflicts. This does not mean that it is nowhere. It is present somewhere, but if we speak of the conflicts that, as you and I know, define the fractured character of the international situation — the war in Europe between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East — we do not see the UN there,” Rafael Grossi stated.

In Grossi’s opinion, 80 years after its creation the UN does not live up to expectations and does not fulfill the mission entrusted to it.

The harsh criticism of the world organization by Rafael Grossi is part of his election campaign. The current head of the IAEA is officially competing for the post of head of the United Nations. His candidacy was put forward by Argentina. In his speeches Grossi positions himself as a reformer capable of returning the organization to its former effectiveness.