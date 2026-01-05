Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter condemn aggression against Venezuela in special communiqué

The Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter issued a special communiqué strongly condemning the act of aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of the head of state. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

In the document, the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter emphasizes the inadmissibility of violations of Venezuela's sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirms support for its constitutional government, and calls for an immediate cessation of all hostile actions.