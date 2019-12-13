EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Georgia calls on U.S. to answer for financing unrest

Georgia has called on Washington to answer for financing the preparation of unrest in the republic. The mayor of Tbilisi said that there are many facts related to the participation of the U.S. Agency for International Development in the organization of the overthrow of the current government. According to him, these facts directly prove the hostile actions of the US.

Earlier, the country's State Security Service said that a group of conspirators was planning to organize a coup d'état and forcibly change the government. Three Serbian citizens were detained, who were conducting trainings to prepare the revolution. Non-governmental organizations and civil activists participated in them.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All