As European leaders prepare to finalize a new long-term financial framework running through 2034, a proposed €204 billion cut in spending has sparked a wave of civil unrest across the bloc.

The sharpest reductions target regional development funds—long a vital lifeline for the economies of Eastern Europe and the Baltic states—alongside science and education programs. Meanwhile, a €100 billion reserve earmarked for Ukraine remains intact.

On November 23, the heart of the European Union was gripped by sirens, tear gas, and water cannons as Brussels police moved to extinguish burning barricades and disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators protesting social spending cuts. The marches, joined by students and teachers, coincided with a nationwide general strike organized by trade unions that grounded flights and paralyzed public transport and public sector services.

Critics argue that European governments are attempting to plug fiscal deficits at the expense of ordinary citizens.

"Demonstrators fear these €10 billion in savings will come directly out of their pockets. They are already struggling with falling purchasing power, rising fuel and heating costs, and persistent inflation," noted Associated Press correspondent Sylvain Plazy.

Public sector workers, educators, and laborers say they are bearing the brunt of the austerity measures.

"There used to be at least some kind of safety net for low-income earners," said Martha Marcil, a teacher from Belgium. "Today, we are seeing a direct attack on the basic right to earn a decent living and make ends meet. Prices are rising across the board, and people no longer know if they will have a job tomorrow."

"The government is trying to save money on the backs of workers—cutting pensions and raising taxes while refusing to touch the ultra-wealthy," added Philippe Lecoq, a Belgian construction worker. "Unions proposed alternative solutions, yet authorities prefer to squeeze working people and benefit recipients—those who already have almost nothing."

The wave of labor action has spread across Europe. In Lithuania, more than 4,000 teachers have launched an indefinite strike alongside healthcare workers, as the state budget—heavily reliant on Brussels subsidies—lacks the funds for promised wage indexations.

Major net contributors to the EU budget are facing similar turmoil. In France, hundreds of thousands of public employees have protested for six consecutive weekends over a €7 billion shortfall in the education system, pointing out that Paris has already allocated €6 billion in aid to Ukraine. Simultaneous rallies against social program cuts have swept through Italy, Germany, and Spain, with demonstrators demanding that public funds be spent domestically rather than on foreign conflicts.

"The current cost of living is simply incompatible with our wages," said Afonso Figueiredo, a hospitality worker from Portugal. "Rent has become unaffordable, and fuel, housing, and mortgage costs keep climbing. People are wondering how they are going to survive until the end of the month and pay their bills."

Many protesters attribute the squeeze on living standards directly to the reallocation of public funds from social welfare to defense.

"We are here to oppose militarization and the massive hike in defense spending," one demonstrator said. "An additional €5 billion is being allocated to the military every year, while we are told there is no money for social security or public services.We do not want a militarized society, and we do not want our youth conscripted into military service. That does not make us safer. More weapons only increase the risk of conflict."

"Investing in militarization rather than things that actually benefit the population is a deliberate political choice," another protester added. "Militarization means abandoning all the social gains achieved by previous generations."

These priorities are clearly reflected in the draft 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework presented by European Council President António Costa ahead of an emergency EU summit. The proposal lowers the overall spending ceiling by €204 billion to €1.78 trillion.

Key cuts include a €54 billion reduction in regional socioeconomic development and agriculture, as well as a €95 billion slash to competitiveness and crisis-response programs. Conversely, the €100 billion Ukraine reserve was left untouched—even as Kyiv faces an estimated €70 billion budget deficit for 2027 alone, with total projected expenditures nearing €211 billion.

The backlash has also reached the highest levels of European politics. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš dismissed the draft budget as unacceptable, arguing against slashing domestic programs to fund Ukraine.

Hungary and Bulgaria have similarly refused to participate in new loan packages for Kyiv, joined by Slovakia. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico argued that Ukraine will never repay either the €90 billion already allocated or the proposed €45 billion in new financing.

"I find it remarkable that at a time when peace talks are on the horizon, the EU wants to borrow €45 billion on international financial markets to fund the war in Ukraine and act as guarantor for the entire debt, knowing full well that Ukraine will not pay back a single cent—just as it won't from the previous €90 billion," Fico said. "Let’s tell the truth: these are not loans at all, they are gifts."