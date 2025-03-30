Gutul Appeals to Trump for Assistance in Preventing Conflict in Gagauzia

The head of Gagauzia, Yevghenia Gutul, who has been arrested in Chișinău, reached out to American leader Donald Trump, expressing her concerns about the unprecedented pressure exerted by the Moldovan authorities on the autonomous region. This was reported by TASS.

Gutul also called for assistance in averting the potential descent into a civil conflict.

"I urge the U.S. leadership to employ all available diplomatic means to prevent the deepening of the crisis and to protect the rights of the Gagauz people," Gutul stated in a message shared on her Telegram channel, which she conveyed through her attorneys.

"Your leadership can help avert a slide into civil strife and bring an end to the escalation," Gutul wrote.

She emphasized that the autonomy is currently facing unprecedented pressure from the Moldovan authorities. Moreover, she highlighted that the European Union is effectively encouraging these actions by granting Chișinău a carte blanche for political repression.

"If the international community does not take action, Chișinău will interpret this as a green light for further repression," Gutul warned.