The confrontation between the United States and Iran has already lasted almost half a century. Experts agree: a quick resolution should not be expected. The conflict is simply too profound.

Ivan Konovalov, military expert and journalist (Russia):

“The conflict between the United States and Iran should be viewed from the time of the Islamic Revolution in Iran — that was a very long time ago, almost 50 years have passed. Since then, the confrontation between the two countries has continued uninterrupted, and Israel has always been involved in this standoff.

For nearly half a century they have been in a state of conflict that has periodically escalated and gone through various stages. In the early days, the Iranians seized American hostages. Then there was the incident when an American warship shot down an Iranian civilian Boeing, killing everyone on board. There have been many such episodes, and it has always remained a conflictual situation.

That is why suddenly demanding ‘let’s set a date when this will all end’ is unrealistic — this will go on for a long time. Even if they stop shooting (and sooner or later both sides will simply run out of ammunition), the underlying confrontation itself will not disappear.”

Konovalov’s assessment underscores the deeply entrenched nature of US-Iranian hostility, suggesting that any de-escalation in hostilities would likely prove temporary without addressing the fundamental geopolitical and ideological divide.