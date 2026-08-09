Hamas Keeps Its Weapons, Israel Keeps Its Troops

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the position crystal clear at a government meeting: the Israel Defense Forces will not withdraw from the enclave until Hamas is completely disarmed. Not partially. Not symbolically. Completely.

“Israel rejects the 15-point document,” Netanyahu said. “The IDF will carry out no retreat until Hamas is disarmed. And when I say disarmament of Hamas, that means heavy weapons, lighter weapons—every weapon. We are talking about real disarmament, not a fictitious one.”

Israeli officials have already delivered their formal objections to Washington. Netanyahu noted that discussions with the Americans are ongoing. “They have their ideas,” he said. “Some are acceptable to us, some are not. We know how to defend our position on these matters. We have proven it in the past, and we are proving it today.”

The backdrop is the first-phase deal struck on October 9, 2025. Brokered by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, it produced a ceasefire that took effect the next day. Israeli forces pulled back to the so-called yellow line, retaining control of more than half of Gaza’s territory.

That was phase one. Phase two, apparently, is still waiting for Hamas to hand over its arsenal. Until that happens, Netanyahu made clear, the army is not going anywhere.