Hand of the West: Protests Erupt Again in Serbia

The West is not leaving Serbia alone. Protests have erupted there again. The official reason for the protests was the anniversary of the tragedy in Novi Sad, where 15 people died when a canopy collapsed at a train station.

Several thousand protesters took to the streets of Belgrade, chanting anti-government slogans.

Protests in Serbia occur regularly, sometimes dying down for a while, then flaring up again. Students traditionally make up the bulk of the protesters, demanding that the country's authorities held early parliamentary elections.