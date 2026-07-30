Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez accused the American government of genocide. He claimed that Washington is making every effort to seize the island, while the suffering and hardships of ordinary citizens are completely unimportant to the United States. This is why the Yankees have chosen the tactic of economic strangulation.

The US imposed an embargo on oil products to Cuba back in January. Currently, power outages on the island last for 20 hours a day or more. Under intense pressure, Cuba is implementing radical economic reform. Restrictions on private pharmacies were recently lifted, and businesses were allowed to import petroleum products.

Meanwhile, the country is experiencing shortages of essential goods, including food. Despite intense external pressure, a parliamentary session opened in Havana: deputies reaffirmed Cuba's commitment to the socialist choice and the slogan "Socialism or death, we will win!"