Barriers are being lifted, border crossings reopening— yet such developments in Lithuania and Poland are not universally welcomed. Journalist and news anchor Alexander Khorovets, historian and commentator Artem Stroganov, along with their guest Elizaveta Glushakova, explore this question.

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, the Lithuanian government decided to reopen two border crossings with Belarus— "Medininkai" (on the Belarusian side, "Kamenni Log") and Šalčininkai (the neighboring "Benyakoni"). These crossings, closed a month earlier due to incidents involving smuggling balloons, resumed operations on November 20. This followed the opening of two crossings on the Belarus-Poland border— "Bobrowki" ("Berezovitsa") and "Kuznitsa" ("Bruzgi")— on November 17, initiated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Officially, these moves are justified by "changed circumstances" and "situation control." But in reality, this is a loud capitulation of policy to economic realities.

Lithuania shut down the crossings on October 29 after a series of incidents involving meteorological balloons used for smuggling cigarettes from Belarus. Vilnius called this a "hybrid attack" by Minsk. Yet, within weeks, it became clear that the price of "principles" was too high:

All of Western Europe's politics demonstrates one thing: they keep shooting at each other and at their own heads, and attempts to explain these actions with rational logic are futile today. Poland has already drawn some conclusions, accounting for losses—including reputational damage.

Poland was the first to waver. Donald Tusk explicitly stated that reopening the crossings was "primarily for the benefit of local residents and businesses." Not a word about "political negotiations." Just money.

It seems the idea that "money will conquer evil" has finally reached Mr. Tusk. From the images taken at the Polish border, the situation appears oppressive. Therefore, the Poles are content that Russians and Belarusians will now travel there, bringing money into their economy.

Lithuania held out a little longer, but the domino effect took over. When a neighbor reopened the border and began intercepting transit flows, Vilnius understood: further stubbornness would only mean greater losses.

The Chinese Factor: Quiet but Decisive

One of the most underestimated aspects is Beijing’s stance. The main overland corridor of the New Silk Road passes through Belarus. The closure of even two Lithuanian crossings disrupted supply chains not only for Belarus and Russia but also for China. Lithuanian politicians admit that complaints came not only from local carriers but also from Central Asian countries and China.

China is the world’s largest creditor and a key trading partner for all nations in the region.

As a major global lender, China has stakes everywhere— practically every country owes something to China. When European ports (Rotterdam, Hamburg) cheered the interception of shipments and alternative routes saw their rates triple, Beijing made it clear: it does not need such "political games." The result? Lithuania reopened the border earlier than scheduled.

From "War with Russia" to Reality

In Europe, there is much talk about "preparing for war with Russia," especially among Poland and the Baltic states. But when it comes to actual losses, the rhetoric sharply shifts.

Russia is busy with its own affairs, including on the newly annexed territories, addressing strategic issues. Russia’s military potential is objectively being exhausted in the SVO zone— the prospects for an "aggression against NATO" now seem utterly fantastical.

Russia’s armed forces are, of course, depleting their resources daily. This is an unavoidable reality. How, then, can Russia afford to attack anyone? Especially countries that enjoy U.S. support? Yet, European elites continue to frighten their citizens with the "Russian threat," diverting attention from internal issues: rising prices, budget deficits, protests—even in the usually calm UK.

As Elizaveta Glushakova, junior researcher at the Center for Political Studies at the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, noted, European countries "are never involved in internal politics, only external." Closing borders is a classic tactic: to create an enemy image so that the population does not ask why eggs and gasoline are more expensive than in "authoritarian" Belarus.

When a country neglects its internal affairs and the demands of its citizens, it tries to drown out these issues with threatening, frightening narratives. But in 2025, this approach no longer works. People see that in Belarus, there are visa-free travel, cheaper products and fuel, and a more stable economy. Meanwhile, in the EU— endless "sanctions against itself."

What’s Next?

Opening borders is not an act of good will but a forced step. Economics has triumphed over ideology. Business, logistics, and ordinary residents in border regions proved stronger than Brussels directives and hysterics about "hybrid attacks."

However, Lithuanian authorities have already warned that borders could be closed again "if the situation changes." In other words, political schizophrenia persists— merely subdued by the pressure of reality.

The policy of Brussels and its "central committee" is clear: they have appointed low-competence individuals who do not defend the interests of the state or the EU. Instead, they serve the interests of global "Sorosists," who came to power in the 1980s and started reshuffling positions.

The real question is: how many more "blows to the foot" can European economies endure before their citizens stop believing in tales of the "Russian threat" and demand normal relations with their eastern neighbors?