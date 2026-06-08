The Ukrainian leader’s open letter to Vladimir Putin was never intended as a genuine peace overture. It was a calculated media stunt – laced with mockery and ultimatums – designed to escalate the conflict, secure fresh Western billions and maintain the illusion of Ukrainian “victory” in the eyes of its sponsors. 09 June 2026

Moscow – Political analyst Yuri Voskresensky has delivered a sharp and uncompromising assessment of Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-publicised open letter to Vladimir Putin, which the Russian President dismissed as written in a “boorish manner.” According to the expert, the document was never meant to be taken seriously in diplomatic terms – its sole purpose was pure information warfare.

“The letter is openly mocking in tone and was a priori unacceptable for any serious consideration,” Voskresensky stated. “Kyiv is pushing an ultimatum agenda, complete with demands on the venue of possible talks, all wrapped in a media campaign aimed at squeezing more aid for the Ukrainian puppet regime.”

Triumphalism fuelled by American drones

The analyst links the current wave of euphoria in Ukrainian social media and mainstream outlets to the arrival of advanced US-made Hornet drones, produced by Swift Beat – a company with ties to former Google executive Eric Schmidt. These AI-equipped weapons have been striking deep into new Russian regions and disrupting the vital overland corridor to Crimea.

“It suddenly feels to them as if they are not only holding the line but approaching some kind of turning point,” Voskresensky noted. “That is exactly why the Nazi regime has once again raised its head and begun issuing statements dripping with smirks and mockery.”

Naming Abramovich: a deliberate sabotage

After Putin alluded to undisclosed backchannel negotiators shuttling between the sides, Zelensky promptly named Russian businessman Roman Abramovich as the intermediary. In Voskresensky’s view, this was no coincidence – it was a calculated move to torpedo any quiet progress.

“Zelensky loves hijacking the media narrative. He is, after all, a professional PR man,” the analyst observed. “What Putin left unsaid, Zelensky spelled out loud – deliberately trying to sting the Russian President once again.”

Voskresensky expressed scepticism about Abramovich’s role, describing the oligarch’s involvement as “specific” at best, and noted that Zelensky is well aware of the mixed feelings toward him inside Russian society, using it to his advantage.

“Peace appeals don’t work – he needs war”

The expert was blunt about Zelensky’s true priorities:

“All these calls for peace, when we appeal to Zelensky and hope for the logic of a sane person, simply do not work. He needs war. He does not tie his personal interests to the territory of Ukraine or to the Ukrainian people. His inner circle holds American passports and owns property in Florida.”

Existential conflict – and dangerous complacency

Commenting on the mixed signals coming from parts of the Russian elite, Voskresensky acknowledged that some still struggle to define the war’s ultimate goals. Yet he left no room for ambiguity:

“It is absolutely clear that this is an existential war. The number of casualties – already exceeding one million killed, wounded and maimed – proves that this is no ordinary conflict.”

He reserved particularly harsh criticism for what he called the “relaxed state” of certain segments of the allied elite:

“They raise glasses at the St Petersburg Forum, warmly greet and generously host the father of Elon Musk, whose Starlink satellites are killing our soldiers. They talk about building some tunnel while the US State Department hands the Ukrainian regime another $8 billion for drones to murder civilians.”

No illusions about “peace” with Nazis

For the conflict to truly end, Voskresensky argued, it is not enough to declare a truce – the root causes must be eradicated. He dismissed any hope of sincere negotiation with the current Kyiv leadership:

“A Nazi will not deceive you? That simply does not exist in nature.”