Head of Georgia's ruling party Garibashvili decides to leave politics
The leader of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party Irakli Garibashvili has announced his intention to end his political career, BelTA reports citing GHN agency.
"I have decided to leave the post of Georgian Dream chairman and retire from politics while continuing to serve my country in another position," Garibashvili said at a briefing at the party's office
He noted that at the moment Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia has finally emerged as a united and strong political force. "I believe that the honorable mission that the founder and the team of our party entrusted to me when I returned to politics, first by appointing me Defense Minister, then Prime Minister for the second time and finally by electing me as party chairman, can be considered already accomplished. Now I no longer see the need to remain in the position of the Party Chairman and in politics in general," Garibashvili explained his decision.
Irakli Garibashvili was elected Chairman of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party on February 1, 2024. He has twice served as Prime Minister of Georgia - from 2013 to 2015 and from 2021 to 2024.