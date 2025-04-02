Mali has declared Ukraine a terrorist state, asserting that the Kiev government supports the militants operating in the Sahel region, according to statements made by Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"Some countries provide assistance to these terrorists in the Sahel, organizing support for them. Ukraine is one such country. For us, Ukraine is a terrorist state," Abdoulaye Diop stated at a press conference following the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and the "Sahel Trio."

He further emphasized that Ukraine is a sponsor of terrorism and that it must be stopped.