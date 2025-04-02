3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.38 BYN
Head of Mali's Foreign Ministry: For Us, Ukraine Is a Terrorist State
Mali has declared Ukraine a terrorist state, asserting that the Kiev government supports the militants operating in the Sahel region, according to statements made by Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, as reported by RIA Novosti.
"Some countries provide assistance to these terrorists in the Sahel, organizing support for them. Ukraine is one such country. For us, Ukraine is a terrorist state," Abdoulaye Diop stated at a press conference following the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and the "Sahel Trio."
He further emphasized that Ukraine is a sponsor of terrorism and that it must be stopped.
In January 2024, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali announced their withdrawal from the regional bloc ECOWAS. Representatives from these nations expressed that the community has become a threat to its member states. According to a joint statement by Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali, the regional bloc imposed "illegal, illegitimate, inhumane, and irresponsible sanctions" against the three countries. ECOWAS has stated its commitment to finding a resolution through negotiations.