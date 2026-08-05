Europe's food security is under threat due to extreme weather conditions.

In Lithuania, the area of destroyed and damaged crops due to extreme summer weather is estimated at 50,000 hectares. In July alone, Lithuanian farmers suffered €6 million in losses due to storms and rain.

And the French are facing a grain harvest failure due to catastrophic drought. Corn crops are facing historic losses. Wheat production in the country has fallen by up to 8%. Spring corn, sunflower, and beet crops are under a "double blow."

In addition to extreme weather conditions, French farmers are facing rising fertilizer prices after shipping in the Strait of Hormuz was blocked. Wildfires are exacerbating the situation in France. More than 200,000 people have already been evacuated due to the fires. Forest fires continue in Spain, Italy, and Greece.

Due to the extreme heat, Europe's largest rivers have dried up. The Rhine, for example, has seen its water level drop to its lowest since 1880. This critical situation threatens to completely paralyze this vital route for transporting coal, fuel, and industrial goods across much of the European Union.

Due to the falling water levels, river freight rates have risen sharply. Rising transportation costs are exacerbating the energy crisis: rivers can no longer adequately cool nuclear and thermal power plants, and hydroelectric output is declining.

As a result, for example, Hungary's only nuclear power plant has suspended operations. In France, three nuclear reactors have been shut down, and restrictions have also been imposed at the Bozenau Nuclear Power Plant in Switzerland.

And in Romania, to prevent the nuclear power plant from shutting down, the military resorted to extreme measures: they blew up a rock formation on the Danube in hopes of increasing the water flow to the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant.

Due to the critically low water level of the Dniester River, Moldova is forced to use strategic water reserves.

At the moment, the most conservative estimates put the economic damage from the heat at €3 billion, but this figure is expected to grow by the day.