On the sidelines of the APEC summit in Chinese Shenzhen, trilateral negotiations of the leaders of Russia, the PRC and the United States took place for the first time in history.

Historic meeting

The meeting of the leaders of the three largest powers of the planet — Russia, China and the United States — made it possible to look at the existing world order in a new way. Instead of confrontation — rejection of the Cold War mentality, strengthening of economic and trade cooperation.

The historic meeting (that is how it is spoken of in the media) was preceded by bilateral conversations of Putin, Xi and Trump on the sidelines of the APEC forum in various formats. All in order to approach the summit of the three with an understanding of each other’s vision of global and regional processes.

About 60 local conflicts are smouldering in the world; many flare up again from time to time. The world is closer than ever to the brink of catastrophe.

Xi Jinping, Chairman of the PRC: “History teaches: good relations between major states make the world safe, while confrontation between them plunges the world into chaos. More than 80 years ago, as the supporting pillar of the global anti-fascist front, our three states, fighting shoulder to shoulder, won a great victory and thereby protected the peaceful sky overhead. History teaches the most instructive lessons. We need to preserve historical memory, open the future, relying on the past.”

Common view on international problems

On a number of issues of the international agenda the positions of Moscow, Beijing and Washington coincide, including on the settlement of regional conflicts. If the major players can work constructively, in a partner-like way, then their contribution to strengthening security and stability in the world will be weighty. The main thing is to stand firm on the foundation of respect, equality and observance of the balance of interests.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia: “Our three states are united not only by the status of countries that were victors in the Second World War, but, most importantly, by joint responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. We stood at the origins of the creation of the United Nations, therefore on our shoulders lies the task of preserving and strengthening the system of international law that took shape together with the formation of this universal organisation, including the UN Charter and the principles enshrined in it.”

Donald Trump, President of the United States: “This historic summit gives us a chance to find new opportunities and approaches to solving a whole range of very important issues, about most of which everyone present in this hall knows, and, I hope, to create a better future for all of us — a much, much better and safer future for the three largest nuclear powers of the world. The United States, Russia and China occupy a unique position that allows them to discuss ways of reducing the quantity of nuclear weapons on Earth, as well as reducing the risk of their use in the future. This force is incredible, unthinkable.”

Unified opinion in maintaining peace throughout the world

At the meeting, which lasted one and a half hours — 30 minutes longer than planned — the heads of the three leading states discussed the Ukrainian crisis, the Middle East and the situation on the Korean Peninsula. On many topics the three really have different views and positions. However, on questions of maintaining peace throughout the world there is nevertheless a unified opinion. Following the meeting a declaration on peace was adopted.

Alexei Kan, commentator of CGTN-Russian: “It may be very general, but nevertheless a joint vision. That is, the main goal of this meeting is the enhancement of strategic stability in the world. That is, taking into account the large number of regional conflicts (there are now more than 60 of them), taking into account the tense relations between China and the United States, the United States and Russia, taking into account the Ukrainian conflict, it is important that the leaders of these three countries have the desire to agree, to discuss something, to set some joint goals in terms of precisely global security.”

Declaration on Peace: key theses of the document

The trilateral declaration, although a generalised document, nevertheless consolidates the main messages of the meeting: the necessity of reforming the UN, the observance of the immunities of official persons of states.

Putin, Xi and Trump also confirmed: in a nuclear war there can be no winners and it must never be unleashed. Moscow, Beijing and Washington will conduct dialogue on reducing nuclear risks. Structures of the type of the International Criminal Court are also mentioned — they must not abuse their powers, it is noted in the document. For the benefit of all countries Russia, China and the United States also agreed to increase the production and supplies of oil products.

On 19 November work continued in the multilateral format. A plenary session of the meeting of the leaders of the APEC economies took place. Following the results, a number of documents were adopted in Shenzhen. In particular, significant attention is drawn to cooperation in the sphere of digitalisation of trade and the use of new technologies. In the final declaration of the APEC summit it is emphasised: consistent efforts have made it possible to make the region the main engine of global growth and a leader of regional economic cooperation.